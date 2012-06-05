FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-LSB to restart production at Arkansas plant in 30 days
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 8:50 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-LSB to restart production at Arkansas plant in 30 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - LSB Industries Inc said it plans to resume limited production at its El Dorado, Arkansas chemical facility in 30 days.

It had shut the facility, its biggest chemical manufacturing plant, after an explosion last month.

Output will be increased over the next 90 days as various plants come back online, LSB said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, repairing the DSN concentrated nitric acid plant is not feasible, the company said. The DSN plant used to produce about 20 percent of the nitric acid manufactured at the El Dorado facility.

Other nitric acid plants, which sustained less damage, are undergoing repairs that will be completed in the next 30 to 90 days, the company said.

LSB also makes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products.

LSB shares, which have lost almost 15 percent of their value since the explosion, closed at $27.62 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

