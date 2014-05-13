London Stock Exchange says in talks to buy Frank Russell

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Tuesday it is in discussions with the parent company of Frank Russell Company about a possible acquisition of the investment services firm.

In a statement the bourse said it was evaluating the merits of a deal and was engaged in talks with Northwestern Mutual, but there was no certainty that any transaction would be forthcoming.

The LSE said it would plan to part-fund any transaction through an equity raising. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jason Neely)