March 20, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

London stock exchange says considering new intra-day auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange said on Thursday it was considering the introduction of a new intra-day auction in response to demand from customers to improve flexibility in executing trades.

A consultation process is underway over the proposal, and LSE said that a “broad range of market participants” had given positive feedback over the idea, which would be a “welcomed addition to the options available for executing orders”.

Traditional stock exchange operators are having to adapt the way they work after losing market share to alternative trading platforms such as so-called ‘dark pools’, which allow large blocks of shares to be traded anonymously. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Simon Jessop)

