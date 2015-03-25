FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Borse Dubai selling stake in London Stock Exchange -source
March 25, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Borse Dubai selling stake in London Stock Exchange -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Borse Dubai is selling its remaining 17.4 percent stake in London Stock Exchange via an accelerated book building process, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Bank of America, Barclays and Nomura are joint bookrunners on the stake sale, which is worth around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.23 billion) based on LSE’s closing price of 2,538 pence, the source told Reuters.

$1 = 0.6717 pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; Writing by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Alexander Smith

