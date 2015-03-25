Borse Dubai selling stake in London Stock Exchange -source

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Borse Dubai is selling its remaining 17.4 percent stake in London Stock Exchange via an accelerated book building process, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Bank of America, Barclays and Nomura are joint bookrunners on the stake sale, which is worth around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.23 billion) based on LSE’s closing price of 2,538 pence, the source told Reuters.