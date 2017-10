LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP ADJUSTED PROFIT UP 30 PCT TO 442 MILLION POUNDS FOR FULL YEAR 2011 LSE GROUP TOTAL REVENUE UP 10 PERCENT TO 680 MILLION POUNDS FOR YEAR TO END OF MARCH LSE CHIEF XAVIER ROLET SAID FIRM HAS “MADE SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON OUR DIVERSIFICATION STRATEGY”