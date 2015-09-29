LSE Group names Nikhil Rathi CEO of London Stock Exchange

Sept 29 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) said on Tuesday it appointed Nikhil Rathi as chief executive of London Stock Exchange Plc effective immediately.

Rathi, who has previously worked in the UK Treasury for 11 years, will take over from Alexander Justham, who had informed the company of his decision to step down earlier this year, LSEG said. (bit.ly/1LLQY2A)

Rathi joined LSEG as chief of staff and director of international development in May 2014. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)