FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Stock Exchange chairman to step down at the end of 2015
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

London Stock Exchange chairman to step down at the end of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The chairman of London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) is to step down by the end of 2015 after more than a decade in the role, he told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Chris Gibson-Smith, a former chairman of British Land Company and ex-group managing director of BP, told investors that the search for a successor will be completed by the end of December next year. He will have held the chairmanship for 12 years by that time.

Earlier on Wednesday reported a 16 percent rise in income in the first quarter thanks in part to a revival in stock market listings.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.