London Stock Exchange chairman to step down at the end of 2015

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The chairman of London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) is to step down by the end of 2015 after more than a decade in the role, he told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Chris Gibson-Smith, a former chairman of British Land Company and ex-group managing director of BP, told investors that the search for a successor will be completed by the end of December next year. He will have held the chairmanship for 12 years by that time.

Earlier on Wednesday reported a 16 percent rise in income in the first quarter thanks in part to a revival in stock market listings.