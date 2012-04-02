FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-LSE closes in on $1 bln LCH.Clearnet takeover
April 2, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-LSE closes in on $1 bln LCH.Clearnet takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* LSE expects to close LCH.Clearnet deal in Q4

* LSE says offer has won backing of vast majority of shareholders

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange (LSE) closed in on completing its takeover of European clearing house LCH.Clearnet on Monday, saying the $1 billion deal had won the approval of the majority of shareholders and was expected to close in the fourth quarter.

The LSE said its offer had been accepted by parties representing more than 60 percent of LCH.Clearnet’s share capital, and that it had received proxy votes representing around 85 percent also backing the deal.

Last month, the British exchange said it planned to take up to 60 percent of the clearing operator, offering shareholders 20 euros per share, which values LCH.Clearnet at 813 million euros ($1.1 billion).

The deal is seen as crucial for LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet, whose attempt to scoop up Canadian peer TMX fell through last year.

