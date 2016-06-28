FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior German lawmaker against London exchange for Boerse-LSE
June 28, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Senior German lawmaker against London exchange for Boerse-LSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - The future stock exchange for a merged group combining London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse can no longer be in London following the British vote to leave the European Union, a senior German lawmaker said on Tuesday.

“Since Britain has said goodbye to the EU, the central exchange can no longer be in London,” Carsten Schneider, a senior member of the Social Democrats (SPD) told Reuters.

“The future headquarters of the merged exchange must be subject to EU supervision and regulation,” he added.

His comments echo those from Felix Hufeld, the head of German financial market regulator Bafin, who came out against London as the main base for the merged base as it would be outside the EU. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

