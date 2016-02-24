Deutsche Boerse CEO would be chairman in LSE merger -sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter would become the chairman of a holding company created by the possible merger of the LSE Group and the German exchange operator, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The two companies announced on Tuesday they were exploring a merger and that the board of the holding company would be composed of an equal number of LSE and Deutsche Boerse directors.
Reporting by Andreas Kroener,; Writing by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Andreas Cremer.