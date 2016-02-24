FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse CEO would be chairman in LSE merger -sources
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse CEO would be chairman in LSE merger -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter would become the chairman of a holding company created by the possible merger of the LSE Group and the German exchange operator, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The two companies announced on Tuesday they were exploring a merger and that the board of the holding company would be composed of an equal number of LSE and Deutsche Boerse directors.

Reporting by Andreas Kroener,; Writing by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Andreas Cremer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.