BRIEF-LSE's Rolet to step down after Deutsche Boerse merger

Feb 26 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Combined group to be a UK plc domiciled in London.

* Combined group to have headquarters in London and Frankfurt.

* Combined group to seek a premium listing on London Stock Exchange and prime standard listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

* Says Carsten Kengeter to be CEO and executive director.

* Governance structure board to include: Donald Brydon as chairman; Joachim Faber as deputy chairman; Carsten Kengeter as CEO; David Warren as CFO.

* Says a joint committee ( “referendum committee”) has been set up to advise on implications of vote by UK electorate on EU membership.

* Says it is envisaged that combined group shares would be eligible for inclusion in EuroStoxx, DAX and FTSE Russell index series.

* LSEG in London and Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt to become intermediate subsidiaries of combined group.

* On completion of transaction, Xavier Rolet will step down from his role as CEO of LSEG.

* Believe there would be a significant opportunity for revenue synergies after potential merger.

* Believe there would be a significant opportunity for revenue synergies after potential merger.

* Says further information regarding synergies will be set out in due course.