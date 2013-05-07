FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LSE agrees to buy trading platform Eurotlx for 40 mln euros - sources
May 7, 2013 / 3:57 PM / in 4 years

LSE agrees to buy trading platform Eurotlx for 40 mln euros - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group has inked a deal to buy Italian trading platform Eurotlx from Banca IMI and UniCredit for about 40 million euros ($52 million), sources close to the matter said.

“The agreement has been signed but not finalised,” one of the sources told Reuters, noting that the deal needed to be approved by the Bank of Italy.

The two Italian banks will keep a small stake in Eurotlx, the size of which has yet to be defined, another source said.

Eurotlx, which manages a platform for retail investors that is focused on fixed-income securities, had a turnover of 105 billion euros in 2012, up 24.6 percent on the year.

The companies involved declined comment.

