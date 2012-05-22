UniCredit, Intesa placing stakes in LSE

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday they were placing their stakes in the London Stock Exchange to institutional investors through a bookbuilding process.

In separate statements, Intesa Sanpaolo said it was placing the whole of its 5.4 percent stake in LSE while UniCredit said it was placing all of its 6.1 percent stake.

Both banks said Morgan Stanley had been appointed as Bookrunner.

Banca IMI and UniCredit Bank AG, London branch, are Passive Joint-Bookrunners, they said.