FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit, Intesa price LSE stake sale at 960 pence
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

UniCredit, Intesa price LSE stake sale at 960 pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday they had priced the shares they were selling in the London Stock Exchange at 960 pence each.

The pricing was at the bottom end of the 960-1,000 pence range provided on Tuesday.

UniCredit said the sale was expected to boost its net income by around 120 million euros ($153.10 million) while Intesa Sanpaolo said the sale would add about 105 million euros to its bottom line.

UniCredit had 6.1 percent and Intesa 5.4 percent of the LSE, which bought the Milan bourse in 2007, making them the LSE’s third and fourth biggest shareholders.

The two banks have now sold the whole of the stakes they owned in the LSE.

With the euro zone’s debt crisis eating away at their profits and their capital base, Italian banks and many of their European peers are retrenching to focus on core operations and shedding non-strategic assets to boost their financial strength.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.