LSE will cut down LCH.Clearnet stake to 51 pct
March 9, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 6 years

LSE will cut down LCH.Clearnet stake to 51 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange aims to whittle down its holding in LCH.Clearnet to 51 percent over time, it said on Friday, after announcing it had bought a majority stake in the clearing house of up to 60 percent.

Smaller shareholders in LCH.Clearnet may want to fully monetise their holdings, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on a conference call with journalists, temporarily pushing up the stake acquired by the LSE.

The LSE is paying 20 euros for each LCH.Clearnet share it bought, valuing the clearing house at 813 million euros ($1.08 billion).

