#Market News
March 26, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Borse Dubai rules out Nasdaq OMX Group stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Borse Dubai has no “current intention” to sell its stake in Nasdaq OMX Group , a spokesman for the company told Reuters on Thursday.

The company earlier confirmed it had sold its complete 17.4 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Borse Dubai sold its LSE stake as the share price was at an all-time high and it was the “appropriate time to monetise” its investment, the spokesman told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.

The proceeds from the stake sale would be used for general business purposes, he added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

