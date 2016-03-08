FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse, LSE target more than 300 mln euros in cost synergies -sources
#Market News
March 8, 2016 / 2:47 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Boerse, LSE target more than 300 mln euros in cost synergies -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are targeting cost synergies of significantly more than 300 million euros ($331 million), once a merger of the two exchanges is completed, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Boerse and LSE are expected to officially announce a merger agreement next week, two of the sources said.

“Cost synergies will clearly exceed the 300 million euros targeted in the Deutsche Boerse - NYSE merger in 2011,” one of the sources said, adding that the reason for this was that Deutsche Boerse’s and LSE’s businesses are much more complementary. ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Arno Schuetze and Anjuli Davies, Additional reporting by Vidya L Nathan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

