FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Osborne says not worried by German bid for LSE
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 11, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

UK's Osborne says not worried by German bid for LSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday he did not have concerns at the prospect of a German company taking over Britain’s London Stock Exchange Group.

Asked by a lawmaker if he was worried about the $30 billion deal between Deutsche Boerse and LSE on the grounds of nationality, Osborne said: ”No I am not, and one of the remarkable things about the UK and by extension the European Union is that we have benefited enormously from the single market in financial services.

“Some very large German companies and French companies base their operations in the UK rather than in Frankfurt.... I think the company itself has said that the ‘topco’ would be located in the UK. Britain’s strength has always been as a centre of European as well as global finance.”

Deutsche Boerse and LSE announced in February they were in talks to create the world’s biggest exchange by revenue. (Reporting William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.