FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse, LSE in merger talks - sources
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 23, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse, LSE in merger talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are exploring a possible merger, company and financial sector sources said on Tuesday.

The talks are at an early stage, a person familiar with the matter said.

The LSE declined to comment. Deutsche Boerse was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in both exchange operators turned positive on the news, with Deutsche Boerse shares up around 3 percent and LSE trading almost 6 percent higher at 1315 GMT. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt and Noor Zainab Hussain in London; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.