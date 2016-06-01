FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

LSE says Deutsche Boerse merger could result in 1,250 job cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc said its almost $30 billion planned merger with German peer Deutsche Boerse could result in 1,250 job cuts across the combined group and should eventually lead to 250 million euros ($279.48 million)in revenue synergies a year.

LSE, which agreed in March to merge with Deutsche Boerse to create a giant European trading house, said it expects to achieve those synergies in the fifth year after completion of the deal.

It said that while there will be job cuts, 200 new roles could also be created because of growth initiatives.

LSE's shareholders will be asked to approve the merger on July 4, the company said.

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain in the 28-member EU, a choice with far-reaching consequences for politics, the economy, defence and diplomacy in Britain and far beyond. ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
