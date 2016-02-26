Traders hope for lower costs after London-Frankfurt bourse deal

LONDON/MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Traders using the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse hope a merger between the two will result in lower costs for them, though some were sceptical any savings from the deal would be passed on.

Europe’s biggest financial exchanges announced this week that they were making a third attempt at a merger to create a European trading powerhouse that can compete better with U.S. rivals encroaching on their turf.

The deal would combine the LSE’s share trading with the derivatives trading of Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex in a group worth almost $30 billion, with some analysts forecasting cost savings of at least 280 million pounds ($392 million) from the alliance.

It would also propel the companies to a similar scale as U.S. exchange ICE, which has taken a huge slice of the European derivatives markets, and see them extend their lead over European rivals such as Euronext and BME.

“I see less co-locations and reduced costs in the future. It also will increase the volume in certain products, which can be accessed easier,” said Hendrik Klein, chief executive of Swiss high frequency trading firm Da Vinci Invest.

That view was echoed by Gijs Nagel, director at European online brokerage DEGIRO.

“We expect the combined exchange to make it cheaper for end investors to trade. We also expect a big benefit in terms of price feeds,” he said.

“The LSE and Deutsche Boerse are currently among the most expensive exchanges in the world when it comes to distributing real-time prices on products traded on the venues. When they combine the two feeds, this can make a big difference,” he said.

Nagel said a Deutsche Boerse real-time price feed would cost a retail client 15 euros a month or 4.1 pounds from the LSE, more than the U.S. Nasdaq exchange which costs $1 per month.

COST REDUCTIONS

Others, such as SteppenWolf Capital’s co-founder Phoebus Theologites and Anthilia Capital Partners’ Chief Investment Officer Andrea Cuturi, were more sceptical that a merger would make much change in terms of their day-to-day trading.

“It’s 10 years that the London exchange has owned the Milan bourse but nevertheless the Italian stock exchange keeps its autonomy. The only synergies I see are upstream on systems, software and capex,” said Cuturi.

Rob Boardman, a leading executive at equities broker ITG, also said lower prices were more a result of increasing competition from new rivals such as BATS, which also operates markets, rather than from industry consolidation.

The head of equity derivatives at a big European bank said it was a matter of commercial strategy as to whether the new exchange would pass on cost reductions to clients - and there was a risk costs charged might rise due to reduced competition.

Frederic Ponzo, managing partner at consulting firm GreySpark, said the merger would probably bring down the amount of cash investors have to park as collateral for trades because the separate clearing businesses would be combined, but he did not expect big changes on execution fees for cash equities.

Boardman said Deutsche Boerse’s DB Xetra platform could be hosted in LSE facilities in London and while this would help cut costs it was not clear if the lower costs would be passed on to customers.

Nevertheless, Edison Investment Research analyst Peter Thorne said a merger could lead to costs being saved between the two companies’ listed and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives clearing arms, which could be beneficial for users.

“If you can use the same margins between the two, that could cut costs for participants,” he said.