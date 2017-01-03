FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Euronext offers 510 mln euros for LSE's French clearing business
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 3, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 8 months ago

Euronext offers 510 mln euros for LSE's French clearing business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Euronext said it has offered 510 million euros ($533.92 million) to buy the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) French clearing business, helping clear the way for LSE Group's proposed $28 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse.

LSE Group and LCH Group Limited confirmed that the companies have agreed on the terms of Euronext's all-cash offer.

The European Commission had stated its objections to the LSE's merger with Deutsche Boerse in December, but outlined fewer concerns than in its first letter sent to both exchange operators in September. Its concerns were focused on the clearing of derivatives contracts.

Clearing has become a major issue since global reforms introduced after the 2007-09 financial crisis mean banks must clear the bulk of their derivatives trades to make them safer and more transparent. ($1 = 0.9552 euros) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.