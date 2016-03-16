German govt welcomes stock exchange merger if strengthens Frankfurt

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - The German government would welcome efforts aimed at a merger of Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange if they led to a strengthening of Frankfurt as a financial centre, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

“The shape of the European stock exchange market is important for Deutsche Boerse and if their efforts would lead to a strengthening of Frankfurt as a financial hub, the German government would welcome it,” Seibert told reporters.