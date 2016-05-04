FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE rules out rival bid for London Stock Exchange Group
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
May 4, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

ICE rules out rival bid for London Stock Exchange Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it did not intend to make an offer for London Stock Exchange Group Plc, which has agreed to merge with German peer Deutsche Boerse.

“Following due diligence on the information made available, ICE determined that there was insufficient engagement to confirm the potential market and shareholder benefits of a strategic combination,” ICE said in a statement.

“Therefore, ICE has confirmed that it has no current intention to make an offer for LSEG,” the company added. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Sinead Cruise)

