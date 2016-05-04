ICE rules out rival bid for London Stock Exchange Group

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it did not intend to make an offer for London Stock Exchange Group Plc, which has agreed to merge with German peer Deutsche Boerse.

“Following due diligence on the information made available, ICE determined that there was insufficient engagement to confirm the potential market and shareholder benefits of a strategic combination,” ICE said in a statement.

“Therefore, ICE has confirmed that it has no current intention to make an offer for LSEG,” the company added. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Sinead Cruise)