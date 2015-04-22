LSE may strike deal with rivals in two years, CEO tells WSJ

April 22 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group , among the world’s oldest exchanges, may strike a deal with one of the big four Western exchanges within two years, the group’s chief executive told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

“Market infrastructure is still a bit of a cottage industry. It is ripe for change. When there is an industry with competitive tension, consolidation tends to be not too far behind,” CEO Xavier Rolet told the newspaper.

Rolet also said he expected mergers among the top exchange groups, which include CME Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc and Deutsche Boerse AG, within five years, standing by his 2011 prediction. (on.wsj.com/1Hti8IL)

“Maybe the timing will be wrong. But I still have a year and a half to go,” Rolet told the Journal.

Deutsche Börse and ICE declined comment. CME could not be reached outside of normal business hours.