London Stock Exchange confirms sale of data vendor Proquote
September 15, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

London Stock Exchange confirms sale of data vendor Proquote

Sept 15 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) confirmed on Tuesday the sale of Proquote, a market data vendor and provider of retail trading services in the UK, to Australian wealth management services company Iress Ltd .

LSEG did not disclose the details of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

The deal also includes the sale of LSEHub, a financial information exchange gateway, LSEG said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

