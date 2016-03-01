FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

March 1, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

ICE says considering offer for London Stock Exchange Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it was considering making an offer for London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) .

No approach has been made to the board of LSEG, and no decision has been made yet as to whether to pursue such an offer, ICE said in a statement.

A spokesman for LSEG, which is making a third attempt at a merger with Deutsche Boerse AG, declined to comment.

ICE is planning a counter bid for LSEG in an attempt to scuttle a merger with Deutsche Boerse, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing sources. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

