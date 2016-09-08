FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-LSE names CEO of fixed income and multi-asset benchmarks
September 8, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

MOVES-LSE names CEO of fixed income and multi-asset benchmarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) appointed Waqas Samad as head of fixed income and multi-asset benchmarks, which is part of its information services division.

In the newly created role, Samad will be responsible for the North American expansion of FTSE Russell, LSEG's global index provider, the boerse operator said.

Samad joins LSEG from Barclays Plc, where he ran the index and analytics business. He has also worked at Deutsche Bank AG and at Credit Suisse Group AG. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
