REFILE-London Stock Exchange sees encouraging IPO pipeline

(Refiles to amend story slug)

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday it sees an encouraging pipeline of companies seeking to raise capital on its markets.

In a trading update the bourse said that revenues from trading of stocks and bonds were higher year-on-year in August and that its FTSE index business and LCH.Clearnet, the clearing house in which it has a majority stake, performed well last month.

The statement covers a shorter period than usual because the exchange group gave a financial update last month when it unveiled the details of a $1.6 billion rights issue that is helping to fund a takeover of U.S. index compiler Frank Russell.

LSE shareholders are meeting later on Wednesday in connection with the deal, worth $2.7 billion in total, that will help the bourse build a much larger footprint in the U.S. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Matt Scuffham)