London Stock Exchange sees 50 pct rise in revenue
#Financials
May 15, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

London Stock Exchange sees 50 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange reported a 50 percent rise in full year reported revenue on Thursday, saying expansion in capital markets infrastructure had boosted profits.

The exchange group said revenue for the year ended March 31 was 1.09 billion pounds ($1.8 billion), up from 762.4 million pounds a year earlier and above analysts’ expectations.

Adjusted profit before tax was up 17 percent at 514.7 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Anjuli Davies)

