London Stock Exchange first-half revenue up 18 percent
#Financials
November 13, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

London Stock Exchange first-half revenue up 18 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group reported an 18-percent rise in first-half revenue on Thursday and growth across all of its businesses.

Revenue for the six months to September 30 rose to 592.6 million pounds ($934.7 million) from 504.2 million a year earlier.

Income rose 13 percent to 642.5 million pounds and operating profit was up 24 percent at 286.1 million.

The interim dividend was increased by 4.3 percent to 9.7 pence per share adjusted for a recent rights issue.

1 U.S. dollar = 0.6340 British pound Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
