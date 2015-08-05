FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-London Stock Exchange H1 earnings see boost from FTSE-Russell
#Corrections News
August 5, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-London Stock Exchange H1 earnings see boost from FTSE-Russell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say profit after tax, not pretax profit, rose 21 percent)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group, Europe’s oldest independent bourse, said profit after tax for the first half rose 21 percent, aided primarily by robust growth in its global indexes business FTSE-Russell.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana, MillenniumIT, Russell Investments and the London Stock Exchange, said the period saw positive underlying results in its information services products, capital markets and Italian post trade divisions.

The 214-year-old exchange group said it would pay an interim dividend of 10.8 pence, up from 9.7 pence last year. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

