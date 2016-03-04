FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Stock Exchange posts 31 pct rise in profit
March 4, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

London Stock Exchange posts 31 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group, which is in talks to merge with Deutsche Boerse to create a pan-European trading house, reported a 31 percent rise in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit on Friday.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana and the London Stock Exchange, said discussions with Deutsche Boerse were ongoing.

LSE and Deutsche Boerse said last week they were in merger talks, although New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange has raised the prospect of a bidding war by saying it is considering making a counter-offer. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

