FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Stock Exchange Group Q1 revenue rises 8 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

London Stock Exchange Group Q1 revenue rises 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc , which has agreed a merger with German peer Deutsche Boerse, reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, aided by growth at its FTSE Russell, capital markets and clearing units.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana as well as the London Stock Exchange, said revenue rose 8 percent to 358.9 million pounds ($522.4 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, beating company supplied average estimates of 350.1 million pounds.

LSEG reiterated the “compelling” logic of its deal with Deutsche Boerse.

$1 = 0.6870 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.