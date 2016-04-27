London Stock Exchange Group Q1 revenue rises 8 pct

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc , which has agreed a merger with German peer Deutsche Boerse, reported a rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, aided by growth at its FTSE Russell, capital markets and clearing units.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana as well as the London Stock Exchange, said revenue rose 8 percent to 358.9 million pounds ($522.4 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, beating company supplied average estimates of 350.1 million pounds.

LSEG reiterated the “compelling” logic of its deal with Deutsche Boerse.