10 months ago
LSE Group Q3 income jumps 19 pct, beats estimates
October 20, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

LSE Group Q3 income jumps 19 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc, which agreed to merge with German rival Deutsche Boerse to create a giant European trading house, reported a 19 percent rise in third-quarter total income from continuing operations, aided by growth in all its businesses.

The company, which owns Borsa Italiana and the London Stock Exchange, said total income from continuing operations rose to 414.6 million pounds ($508.8 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 349.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Four analysts had forecast total income from continuing operations of 397.2 million pounds, according to company provided consensus estimates.

"We remain focused on achieving the necessary regulatory approvals to complete the merger with Deutsche Boerse, creating a global markets infrastructure group," LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8149 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

