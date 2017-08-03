FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 hours ago
LSE posts 19.5 pct rise in H1 profit
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
Russian gas pipelines to go ahead despite U.S. sanctions
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Russian gas pipelines to go ahead despite U.S. sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 3, 2017 / 6:13 AM / 5 hours ago

LSE posts 19.5 pct rise in H1 profit

1 Min Read

Aug 3(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc reported a 19.5 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its clearing and FTSE Russell indexes businesses.

LSE, which is exploring investments to drive growth after the collapse of its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse , said adjusted operating profit rose to 398 million pounds($526.32 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 333 million pounds, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.1 percent to 853 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7562 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Arathay Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.