LSE posts 19.5 pct rise in H1 profit

Aug 3(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc reported a 19.5 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, helped by a strong performance in its clearing and FTSE Russell indexes businesses.

LSE, which is exploring investments to drive growth after the collapse of its proposed merger with Deutsche Boerse , said adjusted operating profit rose to 398 million pounds($526.32 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 333 million pounds, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.1 percent to 853 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7562 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Arathay Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)