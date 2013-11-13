FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Stock Exchange profit rises 6 percent in first half
November 13, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

London Stock Exchange profit rises 6 percent in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange reported a 6 percent rise in profits in its fiscal first half, in line with analysts’ expectations, supported by an uptick in capital raising on its markets.

Adjusted operating profit for the six months to the end of September was 229.9 million pounds ($366.17 million), versus 217.2 million pounds a year earlier.

A consenus of 11 analysts polled by the exchange had predicted that figure.

The LSE said the amount of new capital raised on its markets had increased 114 percent to 16.3 billion pounds.

Group revenue, including the contribution from clearing house LCH.Clearnet which it acquired earlier this year, rose 44 percent to 504.2 million pounds, compared with 349.8 million pounds in the same period last year.

