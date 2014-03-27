FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London Stock Exchange sees 91 percent leap in capital raised
March 27, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

London Stock Exchange sees 91 percent leap in capital raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Thursday that money raised on its markets soared by 91 percent in the 11 months to the end of February and that there was a good pipeline ahead.

In a pre-close statement, the LSE said total equity capital raised so far in its financial year was 28.3 billion pounds ($46.9 billion), compared with 14.8 billion pounds in the same period last year, with the number of new issues rising to 162 from 107. ($1 = 0.6037 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Huw Jones)

