LSE hits quarterly revenue forecast, boosted by FTSE

* LSE quarterly total revenue up 10 pct to 209.5 mln stg

* Capital markets down 15 pct to 67.5 mln stg

* Information services up 68 percent to 75.3 mln stg

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange shrugged off weak trading in its main capital markets business to hit analysts’ quarterly revenue growth forecasts, driven largely by the addition of the FTSE index unit bought last year.

The British exchange said in a trading update on Wednesday revenue for the three months to the end of June was up 10 percent on last year to 209.5 million pounds ($326.2 million), in line with analyst predictions of 210.3 million pounds.

The year-on-year revenue hike was largely down to the inclusion of an estimated 35 million pounds of revenue from the FTSE index business the exchange bought in December.