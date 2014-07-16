FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Stock Exchange says q1 income rises 16 percent
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

London Stock Exchange says q1 income rises 16 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group said on Wednesday that total income in the first quarter rose 16 percent to 323.9 million pounds ($554.9 million), as revenue grew across almost all of its business divisions.

The exchange group said revenue in the three months to June 30 increased by 20 percent, or 12 percent stripping out the effect of currency fluctuations.

Its Capital Markets division, which makes money from fees paid by companies listing on its markets and trading of stocks and bonds, saw revenue rise by 16 percent as the number of new issues more than doubled. ($1 = 0.5837 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.