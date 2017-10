SINGAPORE, July 20 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Friday it would not comment on a press report that it was in merger talks with the London Stock Exchange Group.

“We do not comment on speculation and media reports,” said a spokeswoman for the SGX.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday that the two bourses are in talks about a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.3 billion) tie-up.