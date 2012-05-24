FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LSE supported Italy banks' decision to sell stake
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

LSE supported Italy banks' decision to sell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 24 (Reuters) - The two Italian banks that this week sold a combined 11.5 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange did so to cut debt, the LSE CEO said adding ties with Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit would continue to be close.

Speaking at a financial conference in Milan on Thursday, Chief Executive Xavier Rolet also said the large size of the public debt accumulated in Europe in recent decades was crowding out equities, and hurting small and medium-sized companies especially at the start-up level.

“(Intesa and UniCredit) have made very clear that this (disposal) was linked to their plan to deleverage. They will continue to have a very close relationship with us, they are two very important customers and partners,” Rolet said answering a question on the sale by two former top shareholders of the exchange.

“Given the pressure to monetise they have decided to take profit. ... This has been done of course with our full support,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.