FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-LSE equity volumes down, LCH deal gets green light
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2013 / 7:37 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-LSE equity volumes down, LCH deal gets green light

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Reports fall in total equity capital raised

* Recovery in London IPO market

* Shareholders approve LCH deal

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said that a resurgent market for new listings was not enough to stop volumes across its core equity capital markets businesses from falling, as it confirmed shareholders had approved its takeover of LCH.Clearnet.

The company said shareholder meetings on Wednesday had given the nod for the exchange to acquire up to 55.5 percent of LCH.Clearnet shares, which it has wanted to buy for 328 million euros ($419 million) in cash to beef up the group’s lucrative clearing and risk management business.

In a pre-close trading update on Thursday, the LSE also said that total equity capital raised on its markets for the 11 months to Feb. 28 fell to 14.8 billion pounds ($22.37 billion) from 32.4 billion pounds a year earlier.

However, issuance had picked up since the third quarter amid an encouraging recovery in the London market for initial public offerings.

The average daily UK equity value traded was down 15 percent, while clearing volumes fell in line with trading levels, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.