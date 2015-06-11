FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LSE Group names former SEC head Schapiro non-executive director
June 11, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

LSE Group names former SEC head Schapiro non-executive director

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group said on Thursday it appointed former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro non-executive director of its board as the exchange operator seeks to expand in North America.

Schapiro chaired the SEC from 2009 to 2012, and is also a former chief executive officer and chairman of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and a former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“Mary’s extensive knowledge of the U.S. financial and regulatory landscape, her broad global markets experience, and her understanding of complex financial infrastructure will be of great value to the Group as we continue to grow our global footprint,” LSEG Chairman Chris Gibson-Smith said in a statement.

The LSEG also said it appointed David Weisbrod, CEO of LCH.Clearnet LLC USA, its country head for the United States. He will oversee LSEG’s U.S. Risk, Compliance and Regulation agenda and will be the public face of the company in the United States. LSEG owns a majority stake in clearing house operator LCH.Clearnet Group. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by James Dalgleish)

