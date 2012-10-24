FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker LSI posts quarterly revenue below analysts' estimate
October 24, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Chipmaker LSI posts quarterly revenue below analysts' estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Chipmaker LSI posted third-quarter revenue below expectations as slow PC sales and a weak economy hurt demand for storage controllers.

The company posted third-quarter revenue from continuing operations of $624 million, up 14 percent from the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $637 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter income from continuing operations rose to $40 million, or 7 cents a share, from $29 million, or 5 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.

