April 25 (Reuters) - Chipmaker LSI posted first-quarter revenue of $622 million and net income from continuing operations of $75 million, or 13 cents a share, fueled by a recovering hard-drive market and higher flash controller sales.

It estimated current-quarter revenue would be between $630 million and $670 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $600 million for the first quarter and $620 million for the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.