FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chipmaker LSI posts quarterly revenue above estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2013 / 10:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chipmaker LSI posts quarterly revenue above estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker LSI Corp posted fourth-quarter revenue that was above expectations despite slow PC sales and a weak economy that have created uncertainty around demand for storage controllers.

The company said on Wednesday that revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to $600.1 million, from the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $590.5 million for the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares were down 3 percent in after-hours trading after closing at $7.51 on the Nasdaq.

Sales of personal computers, which use hard drives made with chips sold by LSI, have been hit by a weak global economy and a shift by consumers to tablets and smartphones.

LSI estimated current-quarter revenue from continuing operations would be between $535 million and $575 million. Analysts on average expected current-quarter revenue of $576 million.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.1 million or 5 cents a share, after a year ago net loss of $1.8 million, or nil per share.

LSI, which gets about a third of its revenue from selling chips used in hard drives, said non-GAAP income per share from continuing operations in the first quarter would be between 9 cents and 15 cents.

Besides chips for hard drives, the company also sells chips for solid-state drives, networking and enterprise servers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.