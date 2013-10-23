FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker LSI's revenue misses estimate
October 23, 2013 / 8:33 PM / 4 years ago

Chipmaker LSI's revenue misses estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - LSI Corp reported lower-than-expected revenue for the third quarter as demand for its storage chips fell, sending its shares down about 5 percent in extended trading.

Revenue dropped about 3 percent to $607 million, missing the average market estimate of $611.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income slid to $36.5 million, or 6 cents per share, from $40 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an ajusted basis, the company earned 17 cents per share.

LSI’s chips are used in storage devices such as hard disks and flash drives. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
