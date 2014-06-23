FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian pension fund to invest in India L&T unit
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
June 23, 2014 / 4:22 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian pension fund to invest in India L&T unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd, India’s biggest engineering and construction company, said on Monday a unit of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board had agreed to invest an initial 10 billion rupees ($168 million) in its infrastructure development arm.

The Canadian pension fund will invest a further 10 billion rupees, or a higher amount, in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL) after 12 months of the first investment, L&T said in a statement.

The Canadian fund is investing in preference shares of L&T IDPL that are compulsorily convertible into equity shares by 2018 at a valuation agreed by both sides, said L&T, adding the fund would own a minority stake in L&T IDPL after the conversion. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.