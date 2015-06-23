FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Larsen & Toubro to list L&T Infotech by Dec 2015- CNBC TV18
June 23, 2015

India's Larsen & Toubro to list L&T Infotech by Dec 2015- CNBC TV18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Indian industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd will list its IT services unit L&T Infotech by December this year, Chairman AM Naik told CNBC TV18 on Tuesday.

The company, which has been looking to exit non-core businesses, will sell a 10 percent stake in the unit, Naik said in an interview to the business news channel.

L&T will also look at listing other businesses, including its hydrocarbons and transmission and distribution units over the next few years, Naik told CNBC TV18. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

